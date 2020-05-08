STRYPER - "It's Not A Coincidence That We've Produced Our Most Powerful Album Yet In The Most Troubling Times"

Stryper frontman Michael sweet has checked in with the following message regarding the band's forthcoming studio album:

"It’s not a coincidence that we’ve produced our most powerful album yet, in the most troubling times. We started pre-production on our 13th studio album in January. We finished basic tracking by early February and wrapped up vocals and mixing in April. This album is filled with powerful riffs, memorable melodies and a message of hope that we all need now more than ever. We’re an anomaly, a band that goes against all odds yet continues to power through any wall that comes our way. We don’t stop. We won’t stop. Get ready for our best album to date and it’s not by chance - it’s been in the making for almost 37 years. Stryper is alive and well and we cannot wait for you to hear this! Title, artwork and first song coming soon...."

The new album will be released through Frontiers Music. Stay tuned for updates.

Decibel Geek TV and a YouTube user going by the handle "thepatester" have posted video from Stryper's set on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2020, which travelled from Fort Lauderdale to Belize and back from February 8th - 13th. Check out the footage below.

The band's setlist on the night was as follows:

"Yahweh"

"The Valley"

"Calling On You"

"Free"

"More Than A Man"

"Surrender"

"Honestly"

"In God We Trust"

"All For One"

"Soldiers Under Command"

"To Hell With The Devil"