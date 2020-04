STRYPER - New Album Complete: "Big, Fat, Bold And Spicy"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has issued the following update:

"I could not be happier to be able to say that the new Stryper album is officially mixed! It sounds killer! Big, fat, bold and spicy - wait till you hear it! Thank you @dannyb413 for making it happen and now it goes onto @alexsaltz to be taken to another level. I already have five favorites that are on repeat. I’m pretty sure they’ll be yours as well. Coming soon to a system near you - The Yellow & Black Attack is alive and well"

The new album will be released through Frontiers Music. Stay tuned for updates.

On March 13th, Sweet took to Instagram and posted a message urging people to stand together during the Coronavirus pandemic currently running amok, resulting in widespread examples of greed and contempt for other people.

Sweet: "I went out yesterday to buy a few things and I was shocked to see empty shelves and what felt like the end of the world. I tried to buy some soup and there wasn't much left. Thermometers, toilet paper, pain meds, cleaned out! I felt bad for all the other people who were there looking for these items and unfortunately couldn't find what they needed due to hoarding and greed. I really believe that we're going to get through this and that we're going to be okay. If we're educated and take proper precautions we will overcome. It's important for us to think of others in all the turmoil and not just think of ourselves. Stay smart, stay calm, be respectful, be loving, be compassionate, be faithful, stay positive. We will persevere."

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellations of numerous gigs, tours, festivals and events across the music industry on an international scale. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that they are "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction" by the authorities. The WHO also says the vast majority of coronavirus patients recover within anywhere from two to six weeks depending on the severity of the symptoms.