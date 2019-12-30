STRYPER - New Album Is "Written And Ready To Go," Says MICHAEL SWEET

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet took to social media to offer an update on the band's new album. The follow-up to God Damn Evil is expected in summer 2020.

Says Sweet: "It begins. The album is written and ready to go. 11 songs that will go to 11😉 The guys come out a week from today. It will be our first album with @perryrichardson777 (Perry Richardson) and I can’t wait for the world to hear his bass and vocal abilities. We are stronger than ever, better than ever and more determined than ever before. Stryper keeps proving the haters and critics wrong year after year. 36 and counting. We were disregarded by the industry long ago yet we keep moving and growing and there are no signs of slowing down. We have the best fans in the world and because of them we can continue to record, tour and thrive in a turbulent music world. To anyone scratching their heads right now saying to themselves, 'I wish they would just go away' - We’re not going anywhere👊 Also, this will be our best album yet. Are you ready for The Yellow & Attack in 2020? It’s coming..."

Stryper recently updated their 2020 tour schedule, which now includes a free show in Uncasville, CT in May and an appearance at the annual M3 Festival. Check out the complete schedule below.

February

7 - House Of Blues - Orlando, FL

8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Cozumel / Belize

14 - Warehouse - Houston, TX

15 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

20 - Auditorio Blackberry - Mexico City, Mexico

21 - Centro de Convenciones - Chihuahua, Mexico

22 - Escena Monterrey - Monterrey, Mexico

24 - Teatro Diana - Guadalajara, Mexico

April

30 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

May

1 - Mohegan Sun Casino - Uncasville, CT (Free Show)

3 - M3 Festival - Columbia, MD