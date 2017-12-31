STRYPER - New Album To Feature Death Metal Guest Vocals By SHADOWS FALL Guitarist MATT BACHAND

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke with Stryper frontman Michael Sweet. He discussed the new in-the-works Stryper album, a new song called "Take It To The Cross" that will feature death metal growls, new bassist Perry Richardson, faith, and the shooting of the upcoming Stryper documentary.

On if being a Christan was part of the job description in hiring Perry Richardson

Sweet: "It's a valid question, to answer your question, no. And it might make people gasp, it might shock people, it might even lose a few fans by hearing Michael Sweet saying that. What is at the top of the priority list is that they are good people, that they are clean and sober and that they are really good musicians and for Stryper a really important piece is that they can sing. we are a vocal band. It's not easy to find somebody that can sing and that can play and that is a great person. "

"The Christan thing is that doesn't always make you a great person. Some of the biggest idiots I know claim to be Christian and then vice versa. Is it something that would be really great to see and have of course, it's funny cause Perry has said that he is a Christian. But we didn't go there."

On the musical direction of the new Stryper album

Sweet: "The new album comes out in late April 2018. I can tell you this this is Stryper's best album. There is a song that is close to Yahweh (from Fallen) and it's really different it will surprise a lot of people. The title of the album is very controversial and very shocking, it holds its own and perhaps surpasses To Hell With The Devil in terms of that catch phrase. There is a song called 'Take It To The Cross' and we brought in Matt Bachand, who plays guitar in Shadows Fall and also plays bass in Act Of Defiance, and Matt has a great growl voice. So we brought him in on 'Take It To The Cross'. People are going to hear that and say 'That's Stryper, no way!' More in line with thrash, death metal but not over the top. People are going to hear it and say WHAT THE HELL?"

Sweet recently checked in with the following update via Facebook:

"Some people like heavy, some people like semi-heavy, some people like not so heavy. We've done it all over the years - really heavy to really light. As much as I respect the past and the music of the past, I think if I wasn't a member of Stryper and I was a fan listening and watching, I'd like the new stuff equally as much as the old stuff, maybe even more.

This new album is very different and has a whole new 'groove' to it. It is heavy but it's also hooky and melodic. There's qualities similar to SUC, THWTD, IGWT, ATL, NMHTP and Fallen yet it's all it's own. As I finish singing over the next week I'm really excited as I hear these songs and know that soon enough, you'll will be hearing them too.

The tracks are killer!!!! Tight, punchy, groovy and memorable. Everyone did an outstanding job on this album. Oz is working on his guitar solos at his home and I'm working on mine here at my studio. I'll be heading back to Spirithouse on 1/10 to mix with Danny Bernini and then we master and turn it in on 1/15! Then a few weeks later we're off to do videos and the fun begins. We're so humbled and honored to still be able to do this and we hope that you all are ready. This one is really special....."