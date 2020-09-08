STRYPER Release Battle Van Production Update - "We Are Headed Into Prototyping!"

Stryper have issued the following update in regards to the production of the upcoming Stryper Van, now in Phase III:

"We've been sweating the details on the Battle Van in order to recreate an awesome representation of the Stryper Battle Van - as seen on the cover of Soldiers Under Command. Sculpting the van has been a labor of love for us. It's been a fun and rewarding challenge watching the van come to life before our very eyes. Because of the world-wide pandemic, we've worked extra hard and taken the time to make the Stryper Battle Van even more special and unique.

"So now comes the prototyping phase of this great adventure. During this phase, our 3D sculpt file is used to create a 100% original 3D printed version of the van. The 3D printed prototype is mold-ready and will be used to create the final production molds.

"At this point we will also get our first production sample/mockup of the van. The production sample with be complete with all the details of the final production van, including a complete paint job! This will be the first time the Battle Van will be seen in all it's glory. We then will take the opportunity to inspect every inch to tweak any final details before giving the final ok to begin production!

"As you can see in the final sculpt images, we've recreated this iconic vehicle with details that you would never have seen from the Soldiers Under Command album cover. Through tireless research, the use of behind the scenes photos from the photo shoot and personal stories from the band - this van will come to life as the piece of rock history it has always been."

Order yours here before they are gone.

The message continues: "Our original delivery was scheduled for late 2020. As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic has created delays and shutdowns for manufacturing, services and deliveries world-wide. Everyone from Apple to Starbucks has felt the impact as their services, products and deliveries are adjusting to the backlog of orders.

"This world-wide shutdown has also affected Stryper LTD. The world-wide delay, due to the health crisis, has caused all the fans (including us) to wait just a bit longer than expected to get our van produced and shipped. But, it will be well worth the wait once we are able to get this awesome product in-hand.

"Because of our forced extended queue time, we've been able to really dial-in on the details that make this van one of a kind. We will have a better sense of delivery timing the closer we get to final production which should be within the next few weeks, so stay tuned.

"Thanks to all of you who are walking hand-in-hand with us through this amazing project. We appreciate you and thank you."

Once again proving their lasting durability, Stryper recently released their 13th studio album, Even The Devil Believes. Filled with the band’s signature riffs, harmony-laden melodies and positive themes, the 11-track project is Stryper’s first studio album with Perry Richardson (Firehouse) on bass and background vocals.

Stryper is renowned for its distinctive brand of “heavenly metal,” extraordinary crossover success and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You,” and has maintained a global fanbase ever since. Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” To date, the Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Even The Devil Believes tracklisting:

"Blood From Above"

"Make Love Great Again"

"Let Him In"

"Do Unto Others"

"Even The Devil Believes"

"How To Fly"

"Divider"

"This I Pray"

"Invitation Only"

"For God & Rock 'N' Roll"

"Middle Finger Messiah"

"Do Unto Others" video:

"Blood From Above" lyric video: