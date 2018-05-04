STRYPER Release Official Lyric Video For "Lost"

May 4, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal stryper

STRYPER Release Official Lyric Video For "Lost"

Stryper have released a lyric video for "Lost", a track from the band's new album, God Damn Evil, out now. Watch the new clip below.

God Damn Evil tracklisting:

"Take It To The Cross"
"Sorry"
"Lost"
"God Damn Evil"
"You Don’t Even Know Me"
"The Valley"
"Sea Of Thieves"
"Beautiful"
"Can’t Live Without Your Love"
"Own Up"
"The Devil Doesn’t Live Here"

"Lost" lyric video:

"The Valley" video:

"Sorry" video:

"Take It To The Cross" visualizer:



Featured Audio

GUNS N' ROSES - "Shadow Of Your Love" (Universal Music)

GUNS N' ROSES - "Shadow Of Your Love" (Universal Music)

Featured Video

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

Latest Reviews