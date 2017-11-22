STRYPER Singer MICHAEL SWEET To Release New DVD, Sole: Songs And Stories From A Life In Music

Stryper singer Michael Sweet is set to release a new DVD, entitled Sole: Songs And Stories From A Life In Music. The footage on the DVD was filmed on June 2nd at the Narrows Center For The Arts in Fall River, Massachusetts.

The DVD will be available at the "A Michael Sweet Christmas" event on December 14th at the Spire Center For The Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts (tickets here), and soon at MichaelSweet.com.

Sweet & Lynch, featuring Michael Sweet and Lynch Mob/Dokken guitarist George Lynch, released their sophomore album, Unified, on November 10th.

Tracklisting:

“Promised Land”

“Walk”

“Afterlife”

“Make Your Mark”

“Tried & True”

“Unified”

“Find Your Way”

“Heart Of Fire”

“Bridge Of Broken Lies”

“Better Man”

“Live To Die”

“Walk” video:

“Afterlife” lyric video: