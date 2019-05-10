STRYPER To Perform Classic Songs And "10 Or 11 Covers" On Upcoming History Tour - "We're Mixing It Up A Little Bit" (Audio)

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet recently guested on the Cobras & Fire podcast and revealed the band's upcoming History tour, which kicks off today (May 10th) in Greenville, SC, "will give people a better understanding of our history. All the songs and the bands and the music we grew up with that kinda moulded our lives - Judas Priest, Van Halen. We're going to give people a glimpse of that and perform 10 or 11 covers, and then, of course, 10 or 11 classic Stryper songs. We're mixing it up a little bit."

Sweet has posted the following message to the fans:

"Hey everyone,

We start The 2019 History Tour this Friday night in Greenville, SC. We continue on for 6 weeks from May to June and we’re hoping to see you at a show and we’re also hoping that you bring a friend, and relative, a guest, a coworker.

We’ve been doing this for 35 years and our goal has always been and always will be to rock the house, take you to church (Stryper style) and to inspire and encourage each and every person in attendance. We feel blessed to be able to still travel from city to city and see you all year after year. This is our calling and this is what we’re here to do.

I’ve attached a link to the Stryper Tour below. Take a look and see if we’re in your area and if so, come out and see us. Help spread the word and feel free to share. God bless you guys!"

