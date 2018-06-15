STRYPER - Tour Dates For Australia Confirmed; More Shows For US Announced

Stryper have updated their tour schedule for 2018, which sees them hit Europe, Australia and Japan as well as doing a second US leg in support of their new album, God Damn Evil.

The band's schedule is currently as follows:

July

7 - Barcelona Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

August

17 - Max Watt's Melbourne - Melbourne, Australia

18 - Max Watt's Sydney - Moore Park, Australia

19 - The Gov: Main Room - Hindmarsh, Australia

21 - Triffid - Newstead, Australia

26 - Club Citta - Tokyo, Japan

September

6 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

7 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

8 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

13 - House of Blues Orlando - Orlando, FL

15 - Vivo Beach Club - Carolina, PR

October

19 - The Venue - Denver, CO

20 - Leatherheads Sports Bar - Draper, UT

25 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

26 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

31 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

November

4 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Stryper recently released a lyric video for "Lost", a track from the band's new album, God Damn Evil, out now. Watch the new clip below.

God Damn Evil tracklisting:

"Take It To The Cross"

"Sorry"

"Lost"

"God Damn Evil"

"You Don’t Even Know Me"

"The Valley"

"Sea Of Thieves"

"Beautiful"

"Can’t Live Without Your Love"

"Own Up"

"The Devil Doesn’t Live Here"

"Lost" lyric video:

"The Valley" video:

"Sorry" video:

"Take It To The Cross" visualizer: