STRYPER - Walmart Refuses To Carry God Damn Evil Album; "We're Disappointed," Says MICHAEL SWEET

Expressing concerns over the album title, leading national retail chain Walmart has refused to carry Stryper's upcoming 10th studio album, God Damn Evil - available April 20th. Several Christian retail chains have also objected to the title and declined to carry God Damn Evil in their stores.

"We’re disappointed,” says frontman Michael Sweet. “Stryper has always been about making people think outside the box. Our new album title God Damn Evil is a statement that's needed in our society. We've seen evil rise to new levels and this title is simply a prayer request asking God to damn or condemn all the evil around us. Many chains have joined us in making such a statement. Walmart unfortunately has not. The odd thing is of all the chains out there we assumed Walmart would be one to understand exactly what our point and purpose is. Unfortunately not. Although we respect their decision and what's done is done, it's frustrating to see something that's meant for good get misinterpreted and misunderstood.”

God Damn Evil tracklisting:

"Take It To The Cross"

"Sorry"

"Lost"

"God Damn Evil"

"You Don’t Even Know Me"

"The Valley"

"Sea Of Thieves"

"Beautiful"

"Can’t Live Without Your Love"

"Own Up"

"The Devil Doesn’t Live Here"

"Sorry" video:

"Take It To The Cross" visualizer: