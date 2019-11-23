STRYPER Warns Fans Of Bootleg Vinyl Singles Sold Through Fake Record Company

November 23, 2019, 11 minutes ago

news stryper heavy metal

STRYPER Warns Fans Of Bootleg Vinyl Singles Sold Through Fake Record Company

Stryper have checked in with the following message to their fans:

"BOOTLEG ALERT! In 2017 a bogus 'record company' called JDC Records released several Stryper vinyl singles. Some of the titles they put out are Together As One, Honestly, and Free / Calling On You. These releases are bootlegs. Stryper never released anything through this label. Before you purchase a Stryper vinyl, make sure that this is NOT the vinyl label."

Stryper have announced a string of shows in Mexico in February, 2020. A video message from the band can be found below.

Dates:

February
20 - Auditorio Blackberry - Mexico City, Mexico
21 - Centro De Convenciones Chihuahua - Chihuahua, Mexico
22 - Escena Monterrey - Monterrey, Mexico



Featured Audio

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews