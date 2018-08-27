STU BLOCK On His ICED EARTH Career - "I Love Each Album; They're All Really Special To Me"

Ghost Cult caught up with Iced Earth frontman Stu Block at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City recently to discuss his career, his time in Iced Earth, the success of Incorruptible, the longevity of the band, and more.

Earlier this year, Iced Earth guitarist / founder Jon Schaffer recently spoke with Metal Wani’s Chuck Marshall during the band’s visit to Detroit. Schaffer commented on the band's North American tour, the rebellious nature of metal, plans for the next Demons & Wizards album, songwriting for Iced Earth and how it differs from Demons & Wizards, the vocalists that have been part of the Iced Earth legacy, and his musical direction. Check out the interview below.