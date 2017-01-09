STU HAMM, ADRENALINE MOB Members And More Schedule Appearances For GHS Strings At NAMM 2017

GHS Strings will be joined by a host of top rock and metal endorsees, who will perform and demonstrate their products at their NAMM 2017 Booth #4682, Hall C. NAMM 2017 is scheduled for January 19th - 22nd in Anaheim, California.

The artists appearing will included bass players Stu Hamm (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai), Fernando Quesada (Adrenaline Mob), Brad Russell (Joe Satriani, Huey Lewis) and Angeline Saris (Zeperella), plus electric guitarist Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob).

Confirmed artist appearances are as follows:

Thursday, January 19th

12 PM - Stu Hamm

1 PM - Fernando Quesada

Friday, January 20th

11 AM - Brad Russell

12 PM - Stu Hamm

1 PM - Mike Orlando with special guest

4 PM - Angeline Saris

Saturday, January 21st

11 AM - Brad Russell

12 PM - Stu Hamm

1 PM - Mike Orlando with special guest

4 PM - Angeline Saris