STU HAMM Performs “AYB” On EMGtv; Video

In the video below, Stu Hamm gives a solo performance of, "AYB." The renowned session bassist and longtime EMG player has performed with, among others; Frank Gambale, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai. Stu is using the EMG JX and EMG MMCS pickups to capture the punch and pop of the bass.

Here is another video of Hamm performing "Te Extania”.

In a previous video from EMGtv, Hamm gives a solo performance of "Etude #1”:

A another clip, Stu, along with drummer John Mader, give a performance of the classic, "Terminal Beach”: