STUCK MOJO Frontman ROBBY J. FONTS Launches Political / Entertainment Blog Site - "An Open Letter To My Fellow Millennials"

Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts has checked in with the following message:

"Hey everyone! Aside from being busy with Stuck Mojo, I've been working on writing opinion pieces during the past year and I am proud to announce the launch of my new political and entertainment industry commentary site, The RANTidote, today. Here's the first post titled An Open Letter To My Fellow Millennials. If you like what you read, give my page a like and spread the word! Thank you."

Check out Fonts' first entry here.

Stuck Mojo released their new album, Here Come The Infidels, in June 2016. A full album stream can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Here Come The Infidels”

“Rape Whistle”

“Charles Bronson”

“The Business Of Hate”

“Verbal Combat”

“Destroyer”

“Worst Person On Earth”

“Fire Me”

“I Am Legion”

“Tamborine”

“Blasphemy”

Album stream:

Making The Infidels: Part One:

“The Business Of Hate” lyric video:

“Verbal Combat” lyric video:

“Charles Bronson” lyric video: