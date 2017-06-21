STUCK MOJO Frontman ROBBY J. FONTS Takes On Keyboard Warriors In New Rantidote Column - "Don’t Like A Band? Don’t Support Them, But Let Their Fans Enjoy Their Music"

Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts recently checked in with the following message:

"Hey everyone! Aside from being busy with Stuck Mojo, I've been working on writing opinion pieces during the past year and I am proud to announce the launch of my new political and entertainment industry commentary site, The RANTidote."

The latest installment from Fonts' page, It's More Than Music, showcases the heavy metal community. Following is an excerpt:

Robby J.: "It’s not just the fans and musicians that make this scene so great. It’s the road and stage crew, promoters, managers and the press that contribute in keeping the wheels turning. They help make it feel like one big happy metal family. As with any family though, the metal world isn’t without its problems. Unfortunately, we have elitist keyboard warriors who try to convince themselves and others that their taste in music is superior to others. They love calling people posers while claiming to listen to true metal.

Well, guess what? The online trolls are the true posers. They’re the first to talk shit, yet the first to also kiss your ass if they ever get the chance to meet you in person. They’re also the ones who do the very least for the scene, yet tend to have the loudest voices.

People want to have a good time. They don’t care about pretentious bullshit. They want to move around and bob their heads to the rhythm. And they enjoy songs that sound catchy. Nobody gives a shit about obscure post modern technical blackened yahtzee neo-speed death prog bands that only basement dwellers know about. I’m all for people liking what they like, but when they go around spewing how much greater their taste in music is from everyone else’s, it’s a little much, especially when their music is the music that sounds like actual garbage.

The difference between these online haters and people like me is that we don’t browse pages of bands we don’t like, we browse the bands we actually like and give them our support. That’s how it should be.

Don’t like a band? Don’t support them. But let their fans enjoy their music. No need to ruin it for everyone else.

I don’t see much point in passionately criticizing the music that somebody else makes. If I don’t like a band or artist’s music, I simply don’t listen to their music. I can acknowledge and understand why certain people like certain types of music. Some bands just aren’t for everyone. I get that.

The good thing is, the hate that is posted online against artists does not reflect the hate this is actually shown in person at music concerts. It’s practically non-existent.

The majority of fans and artists are far from assholes. If anything, most people are really sweet and are just looking to have a good time by supporting a culture they adore."

