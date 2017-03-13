STUCK MOJO Frontman ROBBY J. FONTS - "The Problem With Hip-Hop And Rappers Nowadays Is That They Don’t Stand For Anything Positive"

Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts recently checked in with the following message:

"Hey everyone! Aside from being busy with Stuck Mojo, I've been working on writing opinion pieces during the past year and I am proud to announce the launch of my new political and entertainment industry commentary site, The RANTidote."

Check out an excerpt from Fonts' latest entry, Hip-Hop Is Dead…Or is It?

"Hip-hop used to be aggressive, smart and underground. Now it’s soft, dumb, and mainstream. Like rock, punk and metal, it was for the outcast, now it’s for the brainwashed masses.

The problem with hip-hop and rappers nowadays is that they don’t stand for anything positive. Rap songs used to tell tales of rags-to-riches. Growing up in negative environments yet persevering, overcoming obstacles and finding success against the odds. Rappers presented life lessons told through songs. Today’s rappers represent the destruction of the self.

Great storytelling in modern hip-hop is hard to find. The storytelling in most songs tend to be degenerative and narcissistic. It’s the typical formula of money, drugs and women. The same old song and dance.

It’s one thing to create songs for artistic purposes, no matter what the content, but to turn around and say that you actually live the degenerate lifestyle you proclaim, (which many of these younger rappers do) is sad and pathetic. It’s even more pitiful if these destructive lifestyles that they brag about are true. Way to be proper role models for these kids who look up to you.

For hip-hop to have a major turn-around, rappers need to start calling out each other’s bullshit. They need to place a re-emphasis on fixing the problems in their own communities rather than continuing this promotion of degeneracy. Like the conservative movement, rappers need to take a confrontational stance and start standing up for their culture and what they believe in once more."

Stuck Mojo have released a video for the track “Rape Whistle”, featured on the band’s Here Come The Infidels album, released last June. Watch the new clip below.

