STUCK MOJO Frontman ROBBY J. FONTS Weighs In On DECAPITATED Members' Arrest Following Rape Allegations - "You Don’t Need To Be Banging Your Fans, Especially Complete Strangers"

Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts has a site called The RANTidote, a political and entertainment industry commentary site. The latest installment from Fonts' page, Sex, Drugs & Misogyny?, weighs in on the recent arrest of the members of Decapitated during the band's US tour following allegations of rape. Following is an excerpt:

Fonts: "Polish death metal band, Decapitated were arrested on September 9th for kidnapping charges, which inevitably turned into gang-rape accusations after a female fan visited their tour bus in Spokane, Washington. The woman alleges that she was forced into the bus bathroom where she was bent over backwards and pushed up against the wall head first, while the band disturbingly took turns raping her. One of the victim’s friend claims she witnessed the incident.

When questioned by police and being shown photographs of the women accusing the band of rape, drummer Michal Lysejko denied having seen them before. Vocalist Rafal Piotrowski said the women attended a party on their bus, but declined further comment.

It’s a fact that at least two of the guys in the band had sex with the woman accusing them of rape, as guitarist Waclaw Kieltyka admitted that he saw two of his band mates engage in sexual acts with her.

Language barrier aside, the guys all recounted different scenarios from the same evening, so something doesn’t quite match-up. Someone from the Decapitated camp IS lying. If this is all turns out to be some dramatic lie fabricated by the alleged victims, then this will turn out to be another sad example of why musicians should know better than to let strangers on their bus or into their hotel rooms while out on the road. Best case scenario is that they did have consensual sex with the woman, but she decided to lie about being raped by them in an attempt to ruin their careers and reputation. Worst case scenario is that all the claims brought against them are true and she was actually raped.

It’s cool to have fun and party and all, but cut the rock star cliches. You’re musicians. Your job is to entertain, create and play music. It isn’t to get wasted, bang groupies and trash venues. Your job and your responsibilities come first, everything else comes second. If you want to party, by all means party, but party with people you know and trust.

You don’t need to be banging your fans, especially complete strangers. You’re musicians. Do your jobs and play music. Why throw away everything you worked so hard for? Over what? Fulfilling selfish and possibly depraved pleasures?

Listen, I don’t personally know them and I don’t know who their accusers are. I have no idea if they are guilty or innocent. But here’s the thing, from what I and everyone else knows about the situation, whether they did or didn’t do anything wrong…they messed up big time. These guys are all in their 30s. They’re grown adults. Sleeping around with numerous people is behavior you’d expect from hormonal teenagers and immature people.

Sleeping around isn’t an accomplishment. It’s a biological human urge meant for reproduction. Being a whore is nothing to be proud about. That goes for both chicks and dudes."

