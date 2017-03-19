STUCK MOJO Frontman ROBBY J. FONTS - "YouTube Blows The Rape Whistle"

Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts recently checked in with the following message:

"Hey everyone! Aside from being busy with Stuck Mojo, I've been working on writing opinion pieces during the past year and I am proud to announce the launch of my new political and entertainment industry commentary site, The RANTidote."

Check out an excerpt from Fonts' latest entry, YouTube Blows The Rape Whistle:

"YouTube, Facebook and Twitter are all platforms that have open political biases and are known for censoring right-wingers. For platforms that are supposed to connect people in an exchange of content over the internet, they seem to place a huge emphasis on disconnecting people instead.

For those of you who are unaware, I am the current frontman for a rock band called, Stuck Mojo. A group that has always been composed of members from different social and political backgrounds.

We recently released a music video for our song, “Rape Whistle” off our latest album, Here Come The Infidels and the video is currently being censored by YouTube, due to its artistic content.

Here’s the rundown: Rape Whistle was released on March 6th 2017 and had an organic view count growth of over 20,000 views per day during the first three days that it was online. The days following its debut, the count rose by only a few hundred views at a time. YouTube had quickly frozen our view count, because it does not fit their agenda.

By freezing our view count, the video can no longer reach ANY of the most viewed video lists on YouTube, preventing new viewers and listeners from hearing about us and our video through their platform.

YouTube blew the Rape Whistle on us.

If an individual or a group can be censored for creating art, what’s stopping those in control from censoring anyone else for any reason at all? Censorship only limits knowledge and encourages ignorance. If we continually shut down everyone we disagree with, then we’ll only end up eliminating thought-provoking discussions from taking place.

The thing is, people love to celebrate ideas that stand out. Censoring anything only arouses human curiosity. It’s the “Adam and Eve” effect. The more they tell you that you can’t have something, the more you want it.

Stuck Mojo has always been a band that fires shots at everybody. We believe that anyone and anything should be subject to criticism. Nothing should ever be off limits. We call it how we see it and we aren’t afraid to be the outcasts.

The original inspiration for Rape Whistle came from the Charlie Hebdo shootings in Paris, France and the Curtis Culwell Center attack in Garland, Texas. Both terrorist attacks occurred in 2015 and happened due to artists displaying artistic and satirical drawings of Mohammed.

The entire basis of an ideology like Islam, just like socialism, communism, and any other tyrannical dictatorship is censorship and conformity. Their religion tells people how to think, live, dress and punishes its followers for disobedience of any kind. It’s anti-individual and anti-freedom and I will never feel bad for criticizing something or someone that deserves to face criticism."

Read more here.