STUCK MOJO Release “Rape Whistle” Music Video

March 6, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal stuck mojo

Stuck Mojo have released a video for the track “Rape Whistle”, featured on the band’s Here Come The Infidels album, released last June. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Here Come The Infidels”
“Rape Whistle”
“Charles Bronson”
“The Business Of Hate”
“Verbal Combat”
“Destroyer”
“Worst Person On Earth”
“Fire Me”
“I Am Legion”
“Tamborine”
“Blasphemy”

“Rape Whistle” video:

“The Business Of Hate” lyric video:

“Verbal Combat” lyric video:

“Charles Bronson” lyric video:

Album stream:

