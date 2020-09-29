Study: METALLICA, KISS, AC/DC, QUEEN, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH Among Top Bands For Working Out

With so much music at our fingertips today, finding the perfect music for the gym or an at-home workout is critical. With that in mind, which metal bands rise to the top?

In a new study, FitRated surveyed 1,000 people to uncover the bands people are listening to most. Findings:

* Nearly 1 in 4 people listen to heavy metal while working out

* Metallica is the most popular heavy metal band for working out

* KISS and Slipknot rank #2 and #3 respectively

* Queen, AC/DC, and Aerosmith are the top 3 classic rock bands

* People who listen to punk rock average the longest workout sessions (53 minutes)

You can view the full study here.