Study: METALLICA, KISS, AC/DC, QUEEN, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH Among Top Bands For Working Out
September 29, 2020, an hour ago
With so much music at our fingertips today, finding the perfect music for the gym or an at-home workout is critical. With that in mind, which metal bands rise to the top?
In a new study, FitRated surveyed 1,000 people to uncover the bands people are listening to most. Findings:
* Nearly 1 in 4 people listen to heavy metal while working out
* Metallica is the most popular heavy metal band for working out
* KISS and Slipknot rank #2 and #3 respectively
* Queen, AC/DC, and Aerosmith are the top 3 classic rock bands
* People who listen to punk rock average the longest workout sessions (53 minutes)
You can view the full study here.