Study: Russians Are Listening To More Heavy Metal, Sad Music

The Moscow Times are reporting that Russians are listening to more heavy metal and sad songs in lieu of upbeat running music as the seasons change, according to internet giant Mail.ru Group voice-assistant research cited by Russian media Monday.

Mail.ru Group began beta-testing its voice assistant Marusya this summer to compete with rival tech giant Yandex’s Alice and online bank Tinkoff’s Oleg on the voice-assistant market.

Users began asking Marusya to play predominantly heavy metal starting in September, the state-run TASS news agency cited Mail.ru Group’s research as saying.

Requests for sad music, predominantly jazz and blues, were said to have increased by 17% in that period. House, techno and other types of electronic music were also popular genres among the Russian voice assistant’s users.

