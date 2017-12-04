STYX Already Racking Up Shows For 2018; Headline Trek, Las Vegas Residency, And Dates With REO SPEEDWAGON Confirmed

Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers STYX - Tommy Shaw (vocals, guitars), James “JY” Young (vocals, guitars), Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards), Todd Sucherman (drums) and Ricky Phillips (bass), along with the occasional surprise appearance by original bassist Chuck Panozzo - are getting ready to wrap up another busy year of touring in the US, having performed over 100 shows. They’re not showing any signs of taking a break from touring in 2018.

Earlier this summer, STYX announced another special five-night limited engagement with Don Felder at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas. Presented by SiriusXM, Styx & Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane, will take place at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas on January 26th, 27th, 31st and February 2nd, 3rd. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com, any box office at The Venetian or The Palazzo, or by calling 702 414 9000 or 866 641 7469.

In addition to the residency in Las Vegas, the rest of STYX’s 2018 tour schedule is already starting to take shape. They’ll join forces once again with fellow legends REO Speedwagon, and very special guest star Don Felder - formerly of the Eagles - for month-long trek starting in Duluth, MN on March 13th at the Amsoil Arena. Tickets for various cities are on sale now.

Tour dates:

January

18 - Tupelo, MS - Bancrop South Arena

19 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Lake Charles

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre/The Venetian

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre/The Venetian

28 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre/The Venetian

February

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre/The Venetian

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre/The Venetian

21 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

22 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

24 - Pala, CA - Pala Casino & Resort

March

2 - French Lick, IN - French Lick Resort and Casino

3 - New Buffalo, MI - Silver Creek Event Center

5 - Jamaica - ‘70s Rock & Romance Cruise

March (with REO Speedwagon and Don Felder)

13 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena

14 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

16 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center

17 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

20 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center Arena

23 - Cape Girardeau, MO - Show Me Center - SMSU

24 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena (No Don Felder)

25 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

April (with REO Speedwagon and Don Felder)

4 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

6 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena

7 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Arena

8 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

10 - N. Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

11 - Lafayette, LA - Cajun Dome

14 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheatre

15 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum