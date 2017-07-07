STYX Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of The Grand Illusion With New Vinyl Bundle

Styx is celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Grand Illusion by releasing a special bundle of The Grand Illusion vinyl and CD of their new album The Mission exclusively on the band’s official website, Styx World, starting today for $37.77.



Released on 7/7/77 on A&M Records, The Grand Illusion has been universally embraced as one of the greatest progressive rock albums ever recorded. To celebrate this landmark anniversary, STYX and UMe have produced a limited edition pressing of The Grand Illusion on translucent green vinyl; featuring the hit songs, “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)” and “Come Sail Away."



“40 years ago today, we captured magic on vinyl with the release of The Grand Illusion. What is additionally exciting to me is that I feel that we are heading for the skies for the second time with our new album The Mission.” – James “JY” Young





The Grand Illusion is the biggest seller in the band’s catalog. It reached #6 on the Billboard “Top 200 Albums” chart, and spawned the smash hits "Come Sail Away," which reached #8 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart, and "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)," which made it to #29. The album has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA, having sold over three million copies to date, and it was the first in the band’s groundbreaking string of releasing four multi-Platinum albums in a row.



The album’s iconic cover art by Alton Kelley and Stanley Mouse is modeled after Belgian surrealist René Magritte’s 1965 piece titled Le Blanc Seing, a.k.a. The Blank Check. “The album’s artwork has stood the test of time,” declares keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan. “It looks so engaging today, when I see that equestrian image mixed with the forest, the woman’s eyes, and the female face. It’s one of the great icons of rock history, and rock lore. I’m happy to see it continue to be celebrated.”



In this continued tradition, also enjoy the new Styx release, The Mission; recorded nearly 40 years later in this specially priced collector’s bundle.