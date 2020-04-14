STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Debuts "Last Flight Home" Music Video

Styx drummer, Todd Sucherman, has released the Eric Dorris-directed music video for "Last Flight Home", the title track of his upcoming debut solo album, out on May 2 via Aqua Pulse Record. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Paying homage to Todd’s deep well of musical influences, the album is a melodic and deeply personal expression of the human experience. Each of the 10 compositions features Todd’s vocals and deep pocket drumming.

Says Todd: "This record was something I didn’t know I could do on many levels and I’m thrilled to be able to put this out, even at this difficult time. Voluminous thanks to you all for the support, kind words, and the inspiration to move full steam ahead!"

"Last Flight Home" video: