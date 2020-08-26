STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Featured In New Episode Of AXS TV's "At Home And Social"; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"One of the most in-demand drummers on the planet, Todd Sucherman, drummer for Styx and Spinal Tap, (virtually) invites us into his home to show off his unbelievable drum collection. This is a setup you'll have to see to believe!"

Todd Sucherman released his debut solo album, Last Flight Home, via Aqua Pulse Records back in May.

Paying homage to Todd’s deep well of musical influences, Last Flight Home is a melodic and deeply personal expression of the human experience. Each of the 10 compositions features Todd’s vocals and deep pocket drumming.

Says Todd: "This record was something I didn’t know I could do on many levels and I’m thrilled to be able to put this out, even at this difficult time. Voluminous thanks to you all for the support, kind words, and the inspiration to move full steam ahead!"

"Kindling" video:

"Ad Lib Everything" video:

"The Damage" video:

"Last Flight Home" video:

"Sacred Book Of Favorite Days":

(Photo - Ronn Dunnett)