STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Premiers "Kindling" Music Video

Styx drummer Todd Sucherman released his debut solo album, Last Flight Home, via Aqua Pulse Records back in May. Below is the official video for the song "Kindling", edited by Eric Dorris.

Sucherman explains why he chose Elbow’s “Kindling” to be the sole cover song on the album: “Right around the same time J.K Harrison was trying to convince me to do my own record, my wife, Taylor (Taylor Mills spent 12 years in Brian Wilson’s band), and I happened to be listening to Elbow’s Little Fictions record. She said randomly and in the moment, ‘You’d sound good on this one if you ever decide to record something.’ I adored ‘Kindling’ and ‘Starlings’ by Elbow, and I think those are two of the most impressionistically romantic songs I’ve heard in recent years. With my version of ‘Kindling,’ I wanted to add a bit of a bigger, heroic moment at the end musically, and the end section is a big differentiation between the two versions.”

Paying homage to Todd’s deep well of musical influences, Last Flight Home is a melodic and deeply personal expression of the human experience. Each of the 10 compositions features Todd’s vocals and deep pocket drumming.

Says Todd: "This record was something I didn’t know I could do on many levels and I’m thrilled to be able to put this out, even at this difficult time. Voluminous thanks to you all for the support, kind words, and the inspiration to move full steam ahead!"

(Photo - Ronn Dunnett)