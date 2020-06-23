STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Shares Video From Rock Drumming Masterclass

Styx drummer, Todd Sucherman, has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Click (here) to study with me at Drumeo's Rock Drumming Masterclass! Over 15 hours of instruction is waiting for you to make the commitment to yourself. Join me for 26 lessons, bonus lessons, 15 play alongs (from real records with real musicians) PDF charts for everything, speed control over every second, assignments and a focused plan, and lifetime access to it all."

Sucherman recently released his debut solo album, Last Flight Home, via Aqua Pulse Records. Paying homage to Todd’s deep well of musical influences, Last Flight Home is a melodic and deeply personal expression of the human experience. Each of the 10 compositions features Todd’s vocals and deep pocket drumming.

Says Todd: "This record was something I didn’t know I could do on many levels and I’m thrilled to be able to put this out, even at this difficult time. Voluminous thanks to you all for the support, kind words, and the inspiration to move full steam ahead!"

"The Damage" video:

"Last Flight Home" video:

"Sacred Book Of Favorite Days"