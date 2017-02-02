STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Sued In Flying Drumstick Incident

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveals that a Styx concert in Atlanta left a woman in the audience with physical scars, emotional anguish and “loss of enjoyment of life” after a drumstick struck her in the face, according to a lawsuit.

Lori Frederick is suing the band’s drummer and Texas resident Todd Sucherman, who the lawsuit says “negligently threw a drumstick into the audience during the performance” at Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood in June 2015.

Sucherman didn’t give “timely and proper warning to allow (Frederick) to fully protect herself from injury,” the suit alleges.

