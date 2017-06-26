STYX Frontman TOMMY SHAW Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of One Of The Band’s Most Iconic Performances In The Premiere Of Sing For The Day, Airing July 9th On AXS TV; Sneak Peek Video Posted

Classical music and classic rock collide as AXS TV presents Styx frontman Tommy Shaw in the premiere of the 2016 concert special, Sing For The Day! Tommy Shaw And Contemporary Youth Orchestra, airing Sunday, July 9th, at 10 PM, ET. The broadcast follows the season premiere of the popular AXS TV original series Rock And Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar at 9 PM, ET/6 PM, PT, which features Shaw and Styx with Sammy Hagar backstage at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas.

“Ten years after Styx and CYO performed for the first time together, I’ve joined forces with them again, this time for a solo acoustic symphony show!,” said Shaw about the special.

Sing For The Day! was filmed live at the Waetjen Auditorium in Cleveland, OH, in May of 2016, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Styx’ landmark collaboration with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra with an unforgettable night of music. Wielding a mandolin and an acoustic and electric guitar, Shaw sails through a career-spanning set of Styx hits, solo favorites, and more, backed by the impressive 115-piece teenage orchestra and choir.

Highlights include soaring renditions of the Styx staples “Too Much Time On My Hands”, “Renegade”, “Sing For The Day” and “Blue Collar Man”, as well as Shaw’s acclaimed solo hits “Diamond” and “The Great Divide”, Damn Yankees classics “High Enough” and “Come Again”, and many more, delivering an incredible one-of-a-kind experience that music lovers of all ages won’t want to miss.