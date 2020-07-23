STYX Frontman TOMMY SHAW Talks New Album, Performs DAMN YANKEES Hit "High Enough" On The TED NUGENT Spirit Campfire (Video)

Styx frontman guested on the Ted Nugent Spirit Campfire - hosted by his former Damn Yankees bandmate Ted Nugent - and during the chat he discussed Styx's new album, which is currently in the works.

Shaw: "We've got all the drums, we've got all the basses, I think I've done all my guitars. I've done most of my vocals. Lawrence (Gowan / vocals, keyboards) has already done a lot of his stuff. There are a couple of new songs that came around since we were all together, so we have to flesh all that out. James Young (guitars, vocals) is coming; he's gonna be here for however long it takes to get his solos and his vocals done. And that just leaves Lawrence. So we'll be ready to mix before you know it."

The interview with Shaw begins at the 21:20 mark.

Shaw recently released an acoustic version of the Led Zeppelin classic, “Going To California”, via Styx's label, Alpha Dog 2T, Inc. It is available for streaming only on all digital platforms, including Spotify.

While it was recorded many years ago, Shaw thought it was the perfect time to pull it out of the vault for fans to enjoy. As he explains: "After touring behind two Shaw-Blades albums, we discussed a second album of covers and actually recorded a few more, but we never officially set a project into motion. Styx would soon get back together and hit the road with the Return To Paradise tour. Will Evankovich and I decided to cut 'Going To California' and did it at my home studio in the Hollywood Hills.

"We recently gave it a listen and when Styx manager Charlie Brusco suggested we release it now to help fill the musical void that the lockdown had created, it suddenly had a new purpose. We had it mastered here in Nashville and created some artwork and got it placed on all the streaming platforms. Robert Plant’s original vocal is stellar, but I tried to make it my own while honouring its essence. I hope you enjoy it! Love you all, Tommy."