STYX Joins Forces With LARRY THE CABLE GUY For Laugh. Rock. Seriously. Tour; Video Trailer

Platinum rockers Styx and comedy legend Larry the Cable Guy are joining forces for the first time ever to rock and Git-R-Done. They’re coming together for seven unforgettable nights of hits and jokes billed as Laugh. Rock. Seriously. starting March 21st in Fargo, ND at the Scheels Arena.

The short trek will bring them to Minot, ND on March 22nd, Billings, MT on March 23rd, Lincoln, NE on March 27th, Sioux City, IA on March 28th, Cedar Rapids, IA on March 29th, and Champaign, IL on March 30th. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, November 30th at 10 AM, local time at Styxworld.com.

Check out the official trailer for the Laugh. Rock. Seriously. shows below.

“We first ran into Larry the Cable Guy at a convenience store in Sarasota, Florida many moons ago,” says Styx guitarist//singer Tommy Shaw. “Now we are pairing up for a fun night of music and comedy, something we could all use a big dose of! I’m ready! Are you? Let’s do this!!!”

Larry the Cable Guy, on the other hand, has a hidden agenda as to why he is performing the shows. As he explains, “Ever since I ran into Tommy at a convenience store in Florida, I’ve always wanted to work some shows with the iconic band Styx. Not only because their music has been a soundtrack to my life, but also to try and get back the 18 bucks I loaned him for honeybuns and coffee from that day in Florida.”

In addition to these shows, Styx is already starting to map out their on-going headlining tour in support of their critically acclaimed 16th album, The Mission, which was released June, 2017 on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. At a very special tour stop, Styx will be performing The Mission in its entirety for the first time ever on Sunday, January 20th at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort as part of a two-act concert event. The second act will feature all of Styx’s classic hits.

Tickets are $49.95, $69.95, $79.95 and $129.95, plus applicable fees, which are on sale now. Doors open at 7 PM, the show starts at 8 PM, and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased at the Pearl Concert Theater box office, any Station Casinos Rewards Center or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Check out Styx at the following tour stops, including the shows with Larry The Cable Guy, with more dates to be added to Styxworld.com in the coming months.

January

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

13 - Santa Clarita, CA - Santa Clarita PAC at College of the Canyons

15 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater

18 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

19 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

20 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

February

8 - Milwaukee, WI - UW Milwaukee Panther Arena

9 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

12 - Joliet, IL - - Rialto Square Theatre

16 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Casino

March

6 - Plant City, FL - Florida Strawberry Festival

21 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena (with Larry The Cable Guy)

22 - Minot, ND - All Seasons Arena (with Larry The Cable Guy)

23 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena at Metrapark (with Larry The Cable Guy)

24 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center

27 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena (with Larry The Cable Guy)

28 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Event Center (with Larry The Cable Guy)

29 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center (with Larry The Cable Guy)

30 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center (with Larry The Cable Guy)