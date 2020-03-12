STYX Postpones Concerts Throughout March Due To Health Concerns

Due to the current health concerns of their fans, crew and family, Styx is postponing their scheduled concerts in March, starting on March 13 through March 28. The shows are currently being rescheduled and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Styx is grateful for their fans’ continued support. The dates being postponed are:

March

13 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino

14 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak

15 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre (The Mission full album show)

17 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre (THE Mission full album show)

19 - Niagara Falls, ON - Niagara Falls Entertainment Center

20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Atlantic City

21 - Mashantucket, CT - Grand Theatre

24 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

26 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

27 - Monticello, NY - Resorts World Catskills Casino

28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago

(Photo - Rick Diamond)