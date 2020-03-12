STYX Postpones Concerts Throughout March Due To Health Concerns
March 12, 2020, 2 hours ago
Due to the current health concerns of their fans, crew and family, Styx is postponing their scheduled concerts in March, starting on March 13 through March 28. The shows are currently being rescheduled and will be announced in the coming weeks.
Styx is grateful for their fans’ continued support. The dates being postponed are:
March
13 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino
14 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak
15 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre (The Mission full album show)
17 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre (THE Mission full album show)
19 - Niagara Falls, ON - Niagara Falls Entertainment Center
20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Atlantic City
21 - Mashantucket, CT - Grand Theatre
24 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
26 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
27 - Monticello, NY - Resorts World Catskills Casino
28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago
(Photo - Rick Diamond)