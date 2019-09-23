STYX Racking Up Shows For 2020; Band Reflects On Successful 2019

Legendary and multi-platinum rockers Styx - Tommy Shaw (vocals, guitars), James “JY” Young (vocals, guitars), Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards), Todd Sucherman (drums) and Ricky Phillips (bass), along with the occasional surprise appearance by original bassist Chuck Panozzo - are continuing on their never-ending “mission” to bring their music to their loyal fans in 2020 with new tour dates that will keep them on the road throughout the new year. Styx will launch their 2020 tour in the same place they launched their 2019 tour: at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on January 10.

Earlier this year, Styx returned to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV to perform their new album, The Mission, which critics have called “a masterpiece,” in its entirety for the first time ever as part of a sold-out two-act concert event. The second act featured all of Styx’s classic hits. The band will now be giving their East Coast fans the chance to witness the unforgettable concert for three shows only: Thursday, November 7 and Saturday, November 16 at the Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, NY, and Saturday, November 9 at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, MA. VIP packages and tickets are currently on sale on the band’s official website, and tickets are available on Livenation.com.



“The show in Las Vegas was so awesome, we wanted to share it with our East Coast friends as well,” says guitarist/singer Tommy Shaw. “Now we can say, this is the day…we’ll be bringing The Mission: Live to Westbury and Boston!”



Styx returned to Europe earlier this summer for two sold-out headlining shows in London, U.K. and Oslo, Norway, and they performed as part of the Sweden Rock Festival. The first show in London - which was described by the Daily Express as “majestic” - was the first time Styx headlined their own show in the UK since 2005 and their first performance since their co-headlining tour with Journey and Foreigner in 2011.

Check out Styx at any of the following stops early next year. Stay tuned for announcements about many more tour dates to come.

2019:



October

3 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

4 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino

5 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

6 - Columbia, SC - The Township Auditorium

8 - Flint, MI - The Capital Theatre

10 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

12 - Danville, KY - Norton Center for the Arts

November

7 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury (The Mission Show)

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rivers Casino

9 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre (The Mission SHOW)

10 - Utica, NY - The Stanley Theatre

12 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

14 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

15 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

16 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury (The Mission Show)

December

12 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

13 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

14 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino

15 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre



2020:



January

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

12 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

14 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

15 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

17 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino

19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

(Photo - Rick Diamond)