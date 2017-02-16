STYX, REO SPEEDWAGON, DON FELDER Set to Launch United We Rock US Summer Tour

Rock legends REO Speedwagon and Styx, along with very special guest star Don Felder - formerly of The Eagles - will join forces for the United We Rock US summer tour, which kicks off in Ridgefield, WA on June 20th. Produced by Live Nation, tickets for various cities will go on sale starting February 24th.

Check out the official tour announcement video:

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder will be offering direct-to-fan access to the best seats in the house via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, February 21st at 12pm local time, through Thursday, February 23rd at 10pm local time. Visit StyxWorld.com to join the Styx Lounge for access to exclusive content, ticket pre-sales and VIP packages, visit REOSpeedwagon.com for information about REO Speedwagon's VIP packages and ticket pre-sales, and visit DonFelder.com for information about Don Felder’s VIP packages and ticket pre-sales. General onsale begins on Friday, February 24th at 10am local time. For more information on tickets, visit LiveNation.com.

Midwest rock heroes REO Speedwagon and Styx have a rich touring and recording history together. In 2000, the bands recorded a live album and DVD called Arch Allies: Live at Riverport at Riverport Amphitheatre in Missouri. In 2009, the bands embarked on the Can’t Stop Rockin’ Tour and marked the occasion with a single, “Can’t Stop Rockin’,” co-written by Styx’s Tommy Shaw and REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin. In 2012 and 2013, REO Speedwagon and Styx hit the road together with the wildly successful The Midwest Rock ‘n Roll Express tour.

Most recently, in January, Styx and Don Felder shared the Las Vegas stage for an unforgettable five-night limited engagement, Styx & Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas. And, on the Rock Legends Cruise in February, Don Felder invited REO Speedwagon’s Dave Amato up for an amazing performance of “Hotel California”.

Everyone on the tour is ecstatic to criss-cross the US together again. In their own words:

"I called up Tommy Shaw last summer and we were both thinking the same thing: let's get the boys together, make some music, and have some fun. REO Speedwagon and Styx together is a head first plunge into the fountain of youth, an unstoppable force of nature. Add the amazing Don Felder to the mix and it's a thundering slam dunk!" – Kevin Cronin, REO Speedwagon (vocals, guitars, keyboards)

“Hitting the road with REO and Don Felder is gonna be an unforgettable evening of music for the fans and another chance to hang with these good time friends of ours who love the life as much as we do.” – Tommy Shaw, Styx (vocals, guitars)

“Forget politics! Since music is the universal language, Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder have a shout out to the universe! United We Rock! At a venue near you this summer!”

– James “JY” Young (vocals, guitars)

“I’m so excited to be spending the summer on tour with my good friends Styx and REO. It’s going to be a rocking summer filled with hit after hit and tons of fun for everyone. Come on out and party, dance and sing with us this summer. It’s going to be a blast.” – Don Felder

Check out United We Rock at any of the following stops.

June

20 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

23 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

25 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

29 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

July

1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

18 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amp.

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

20 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

22 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

23 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

25 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

29 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

August

11 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Ctr. for the Arts

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center

13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

16 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Events Center - STYX / REO Speedwagon only

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center