STYX's LAWRENCE GOWAN Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART With Piano Cover Of "Limelight" (Video)

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for Canadian rock legends Rush, died on Tuesday, January 7th in Santa Monica, California at age 67, following a three-year battle with brain cancer. Styx's Lawrence Gowan paid tribute to Peart at the band's January 10th show in Phoenix, AZ with a brief piano cover of the Rush hit "Limelight".

Styx drummer Todd Sucherman commented on the tribute:

"'Limelight' was played by Lawrence Gowan before 'Come Sail Away' last night in the round at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix. I was off stage down a hallway listening to this beautiful tribute. From my vantage point I couldn't see Lawrence (as the stage was spinning). All I could see was my drum kit spinning alone in the center of the stage as this song played, and for me… it was a moment."

Check it out below.