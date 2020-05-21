STYX Singer/Guitarist TOMMY SHAW Streaming Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Going To California"

Styx singer/guitarist, Tommy Shaw, is set to release a cover of the Led Zeppelin classic, "Going To California", out tomorrow, Friday, May 22. You can hear the song below.

Says Shaw: "After touring behind two Shaw Blades albums we discussed a second album of covers and actually recorded a few more. But we never officially set a project into motion. Styx would soon get back together and hit the road with the Return To Paradise tour. Will Evankovich and I decided to cut 'Going To California' and did it at my home studio in the Hollywood Hills.

"We recently gave it a listen and when Styx manager Charlie Brusco suggested we release it now to help fill the musical void that the lockdown had created, it suddenly had a new purpose. We had it mastered here in Nashville and created some artwork and got it placed on all the streaming platforms. Robert Plant’s original vocal is stellar, but I tried to make it my own while honoring its essence. I hope you enjoy it!"

Watch a teaser message from Tommy below:

