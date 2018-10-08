STYX To Perform Special Two-Act Las Vegas Concert Featuring The Mission Album In Its Entirety

Legendary rock band Styx—Tommy Shaw (vocals, guitars), James “JY” Young (co-founder, vocals, guitars), Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards), Todd Sucherman (drums) and Ricky Phillips (bass), along with the occasional surprise appearance by original bassist Chuck Panozzo—return to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 8 p.m. where they will perform two sets in one night. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12 at 10 a.m.



After 14 years,Styx's sonically sweet 16th studio album and its most ambitious, most challenging, and most rewarding album to date, The Mission, was finally released June 16, 2017 on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. Now, for the first time ever, Styx will perform the album that critics have called “a masterpiece” in its entirety for the first time as part of a two-act concert event. The second act will feature all of Styx’s classic hits.



“The idea of performing The Mission live in its entirety for you is something we’ve envisioned ever since we recorded it,” says guitarist/singer Tommy Shaw. “That time is here! We’ve set the date! And we can’t wait to get our hands on the wheel of that rocket-mobile!”



The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by averaging more than 100 shows a year every year since (yes) 1999, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Founded in Chicago in 1972, STYX has the unique distinction of being the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums in a row: 1977’s The Grand Illusion, 1978’s Pieces of Eight, 1979’s Cornerstone, and 1981’s Paradise Theatre.



The Mission landed on various Billboard’s charts thanks to a solid release that has connected with their longtime fans as well as new fans who are discovering them for the first time.

Billboard chart positions:

#6 - Top Rock Albums

#11 - Physical Albums

#11 - Vinyl Albums

#13 - Current Albums

#14 - Billboard Top Albums

#16 - Retail

#17 - Mass Merch/Non-Traditional

#29 - Digital Albums

#45 - Billboard 200 (includes catalog and streaming)

Tracklisting:

“Overture”

“Gone Gone Gone”

“Hundred Million Miles From Home”

“Trouble At The Big Show”

“Locomotive”

“Radio Silence”

“The Greater Good”

“Time May Bend”

“Ten Thousand Ways To Be Wrong”

“Red Storm”

“All Systems Stable”

“Khedive”

“The Outpost”

“Mission To Mars”

“Gone Gone Gone” video: