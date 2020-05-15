STYX To Recreate London 2019 Setlist On Styx Fix Live Saturday; Rare "Just Be" Footage Found

Originally scheduled to air May 9th, Styx Fix Saturday Live was postponed due to technical difficulties beyond the band's control. The updated airing has been confirmed for May 16th.

"Now that it’s perfect, let’s try that again," says Styx. "Join us this Saturday night at 8pm EST / 5pm PST for Styx Fix Live Saturday on our official YouTube. We are recreating the set list from our 2019 London show using exclusive audio. This show will have two sets with an intermission, plus exclusive photos and videos from the Styx Band, Crew and Team! Make sure you tune in… you never know what surprises may come up! Click this link to set a reminder."

In other news, Styx drummer Todd Sucherman found this old clip Tommy Shaw made for fun on his computer back in ’05 when they were recording “Just Be”.

"The drums were done in Austin and as I remember, we rented a studio in Denver on a night off and did guitars and piano," says Todd. "This was that particular night. When Tommy made this clip, it was before the final vocals or final mix. Even with the 'digital blurriness', it captures some moments in the studio, and nice to see our late great engineer, Gary Loizzo in this one. Some rare footage here indeed."