STYX To Stream World’s First Live Rock Concert To Hearing Aid Wearers

In a world’s first, Oticon, Inc. has joined forces with chart-topping rock band Styx for a live concert broadcast exclusively for fans wearing the company’s Oticon Opn Internet-connected hearing aids. Scheduled as part of the band’s nationwide summer tour, this will be the first time a live performance will be delivered directly to hearing aid wearers, enabling them to stream the heart-pumping sounds of an in-person concert directly to their hearing aids. The partnership will highlight Styx’s continued commitment to high-quality sound as well as Oticon Opn’s life-enhancing open sound experience.

Opn, Oticon’s family of Internet-connected hearing aids, can communicate directly with a full range of connected devices, so wearers can listen to TV; connect with doorbells, smoke detectors, and other smart devices; and even get the weather - all through their hearing aids. And now, hearing aid wearers can add “listen to the live broadcast of a rock concert” to the list.

The award-winning Opn also performs well at in-person events. The small, discreet hearing aid delivers a more natural, clear, and open sound that allows users to more easily participate in conversations in crowded, noisy environments such as restaurants, public venues or even live rock concerts. Now available as a rechargeable solution, Opn miniRITE hearing aids can be charged overnight to provide wearers with all-day power to last through any big event.

In addition to demonstrating the wireless connectivity of the Opn platform, the live broadcast will highlight Styx’s legendary production quality, which it has replicated on its new album, The Mission, released on June 16th. Styx produced the album, the band’s first in 14 years, using many of the same analog production and recording technologies that gave the band its distinctive sound on hits such as “Renegade”, “Come Sail Away”, and “Blue Collar Man”.

“We are proud to announce a special alliance with Oticon to present the first live concert to be streamed to fans wearing Oticon Opn hearing aids,” said Tommy Shaw, lead vocalist and guitarist for Styx. “Hearing loss affects fans of all ages and with Oticon’s new technology, we are looking forward to being a part of this historic event!”

Many fans that grew up listening to Styx are now at the age where hearing loss becomes more prevalent. In fact, one in six baby boomers experience hearing loss, making it difficult for them to enjoy concerts, theater, and other public events. This new active generation of people with hearing loss wants solutions that allow them to stay engaged in all aspects of their lives, and the advanced technology of Oticon Opn enables them to do just that. From making it easier to follow and participate in conversations with multiple speakers to delivering the unmatched sound of a live Styx concert, Opn proves that when treated, hearing loss sufferers can live active, social lives.

“This partnership between Oticon and Styx is a match made in sound quality heaven,” said Sheena Oliver, Vice President, Marketing at Oticon. “The Styx live broadcast is an exciting way to reach Opn wearers who are affected by hearing loss, and also helps to remind people of all ages about the importance of hearing health. Through this event, we will demonstrate how Oticon Opn enables those with hearing loss to rock on and actively participate in all of life’s moments and memories.”

For more information on the entire Oticon Opn family, visit this location.