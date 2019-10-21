STYX Vocalist / Keyboardist LAWRENCE GOWAN Guests On Iron City Rocks Podcast; Audio
In Episode #423 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast, Styx vocalist/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan talks about his now two decades with Styx and the legacy of the band. He also discusses his upcoming Gowan shows later this year, as well as the graphic novel based on his hit, “A Criminal Mind”.
Tune in here.
Upcoming Styx dates:
November
7 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury (The Mission Show)
8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rivers Casino
9 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre (The Mission SHOW)
10 - Utica, NY - The Stanley Theatre
12 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
14 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama
15 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama
16 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury (The Mission Show)
December
12 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena
13 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
14 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino
15 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
January
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
11 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
12 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre
14 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim
15 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
17 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino
19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
(Styx photo - Rick Diamond)