STYX Vocalist / Keyboardist LAWRENCE GOWAN Guests On Iron City Rocks Podcast; Audio

In Episode #423 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast, Styx vocalist/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan talks about his now two decades with Styx and the legacy of the band. He also discusses his upcoming Gowan shows later this year, as well as the graphic novel based on his hit, “A Criminal Mind”.

Upcoming Styx dates:

November

7 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury (The Mission Show)

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rivers Casino

9 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre (The Mission SHOW)

10 - Utica, NY - The Stanley Theatre

12 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

14 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

15 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

16 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury (The Mission Show)

December

12 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

13 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

14 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino

15 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

January

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

12 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

14 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

15 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

17 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino

19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

