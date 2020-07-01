STYX’s TODD SUCHERMAN And OVERKILL’s JASON BITTNER – Drum Duet 2020 Streaming

Styx drummer Todd Sucherman and Overkill skinsman Jason Bittner teamed up for a drum duet.

Sucherman says: “My pal Jason Bittner asked me about doing a duet with him during this quarantine time in 2020, so I wrote this little samba based piece for us to play. We both had some fun, and hope you all out there enjoy some drumming brotherhood camaraderie! Thanks for asking me, Jason— and thanks to Eric Dorris for the editing too.”

Sucherman released his debut solo album, Last Flight Home, via Aqua Pulse Records back in May. Below is the official video for the song "Ad Lib Everything":

Paying homage to Todd’s deep well of musical influences, Last Flight Home is a melodic and deeply personal expression of the human experience. Each of the 10 compositions features Todd’s vocals and deep pocket drumming.

Says Todd: "This record was something I didn’t know I could do on many levels and I’m thrilled to be able to put this out, even at this difficult time. Voluminous thanks to you all for the support, kind words, and the inspiration to move full steam ahead!"

"The Damage" video:

"Last Flight Home" video:

"Sacred Book Of Favorite Days":