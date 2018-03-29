SUBSIGNAL Featuring Former SIEGES EVEN Members To Release La Muerta Album In May; Video Trailer Streaming

It took Subsignal a good two years, but now they are finally back and ready to release their new album, La Muerta. On it, as to be expected with the former Sieges Even duo Markus Steffen and Arno Menses, the German band sends the listener on a proper voyage of discovery that is as complex as it is eventful. Subsignal have consciously designed the path to La Muerta a tad more accessible than was the case with the predecessor. Watch an album trailer below.

It is the fundamental rule in Subsignal: the band always resets the focus and overhauls the pressure points from album to album. That is why in the run-up to La Muerta the German outfit did not only sign a new record deal with Gentle Art Of Music, but the five-piece also made a decision in favour of a modified approach in terms of the project's artistic priorities. While on earlier releases the band still lit up the literal torch to lead the audience's way through the tricky pathways of the delicately tangled progressive rock-undergrowth, this time, despite several hints of assistance here and there, Subsignal indeed put their trust in the power of the songwriting as well as the intuition of the listener. The band's signature energy is no less essential than ever before, but its unique presence has transformed and taken on a significantly more subtle role. The same goes for the technical sophistication of the musical implementation: it is still a driving force but it no longer lunges right into the listener's face. Much more it clandestinely sneaks up from the - only seemingly! - diffuse atmosphere to ultimately spread with all the force that fans and critics alike have praised.

The current lineup, consisting of Markus Steffen (guitar), Arno Menses (vocals), Ralf Schwager (bass), Markus Maichel (keyboards) and Dirk Brand (drums), has remained unchanged for quite some time and thus become a precisely harmonized team of perfection. It is obvious: the micro-adjustments of musical and mechanical aspects no longer required tending to. Much more, La Muerta showcases a well-oiled fellowship that passionately puts every last bit of energy into the macro-process of painting the big picture. A new album might always start out as a journey into the unknown, but there is not a shadow of a doubt: right from the beginning the minds behind Subsignal had a very clear idea of where La Muerta would take them and how they would get there.

Production duties were put into the hands of RPWL's Yogi Lang and Kalle Wallner. The duo has demonstrated great intuition and provided the songs with enough air to breathe and unfold - without restraining the fascinating density that adds another dimension to that multilayered voyage of discovery that is La Muerta.

The paths have been marked, the supplies are packed. This is where the adventure starts - enjoy the ride!

Tracklisting:

"271 Days"

"La Muerta"

"The Bells Of Lyonesse"

"Every Able Hand"

"Teardrops Will Dry In Source Of Origin"

"The Approaches"

"Even Though The Stars Don't Shine"

"The Passage"

"When All The Trains Are Sleeping"

"As Birds On Pinions Free"

"Some Kind Of Drowning"

Trailer:

Lineup:

Markus Steffen, guitars

Arno Menses, vocals

Ralf Schwager, bass

Markus Maichel, keyboards

Dirk Brand, drums



Guest Musicians:

Marjana Semkina (I Am The Morning), vocals (Track 11)

Markus Jehle (RPWL), piano (Track 11)

Kalle Wallner (RPWL, Blind Ego), additional guitars

Yogi Lang (RPWL), additional keyboards



Tour dates:

October

10 - München, Germany - Backstage Club

12 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

13 - Arnsberg, Germany - Breaking The Silence Festival 2018

14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

18 - Oberhausen, Germany - Zentrum Altenberg