SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE Release Lyric Video For Cover Of DAVID BOWIE Classic "Space Oddity"
November 16, 2017, 38 minutes ago
To celebrate the news of their upcoming European tour as support for Orphaned Land, Israeli/Norwegian prog-rockers Subterranean Masquerade have released a second lyric video from their Vagabond album, this time for their dark and beautiful cover of David Bowie's "Space Oddity".
The lyric video was again created by Rafael Ortega, who has outdone himself, to incorporate the Bowiean-spirit into the video. Watch below.
Signed to the Swedish label Vicisolum Records (Persefone, Loch Vostok) for a two album deal, Vagabond was released on September 1st.
Subterranean Masquerade features members of Orphaned Land and Green Carnation, and is one of the most exciting ethnic-influenced prog-artists to emerge from the underground layer these days. It's prog-rock, but it's also psychedelic ‘70s metal. It's "Jesus Christ Superstar" but it's also Israeli folklore and traditional heavy metal - all wrought through the grinder and delivered perfectly by a bunch of very talented musicians.
The album was mixed by Christer Andre Cederberg (Anathema, Tristania, etc.) and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios. The artwork was created by Ben Danzig and Travis Smith.
Tracklisting:
“Place For Fairytales”
“Nomad”
“Waves”
“Carousal”
“Kippur”
“Daled Bavos”
“As You Are”
“Hymn Of The Vagabond”
“Space Oddity” (David Bowie cover)
“Space Oddity” lyric video:
“Nomad” lyric video:
Tour dates with Orphaned Land:
February
24 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Netherlands
25 - Turock - Essen, Germany
26 - Underworld Camden - London, England
27 - Petit bain - Paris, France
28 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France
March
2 - Sala Copernico - Madrid, Spain
3 - Sala Boveda - Barcelona, Spain
4 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France
6 - Jungle Club - Cologne, Germany
7 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany
8 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia
9 - Flying Circus - Cluj-Napoca, Romania
10 - Zet Te Pe - Krakow, Poland
11 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary
13 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
14 - Dagda Live Club - Borgo Priolo, Italy
15 - Jailbreak Club - Rome, Italy
16 - The Manoir Pub - Saint Maurice, Switzerland
17 - Galvanik Zug - Zug, Switzerland
18 - Chez Paulette - Pagney-Derriére-Barine, France