SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE Release Lyric Video For Cover Of DAVID BOWIE Classic "Space Oddity"

To celebrate the news of their upcoming European tour as support for Orphaned Land, Israeli/Norwegian prog-rockers Subterranean Masquerade have released a second lyric video from their Vagabond album, this time for their dark and beautiful cover of David Bowie's "Space Oddity".

The lyric video was again created by Rafael Ortega, who has outdone himself, to incorporate the Bowiean-spirit into the video. Watch below.

Signed to the Swedish label Vicisolum Records (Persefone, Loch Vostok) for a two album deal, Vagabond was released on September 1st.

Subterranean Masquerade features members of Orphaned Land and Green Carnation, and is one of the most exciting ethnic-influenced prog-artists to emerge from the underground layer these days. It's prog-rock, but it's also psychedelic ‘70s metal. It's "Jesus Christ Superstar" but it's also Israeli folklore and traditional heavy metal - all wrought through the grinder and delivered perfectly by a bunch of very talented musicians.

The album was mixed by Christer Andre Cederberg (Anathema, Tristania, etc.) and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios. The artwork was created by Ben Danzig and Travis Smith.

Tracklisting:

“Place For Fairytales”

“Nomad”

“Waves”

“Carousal”

“Kippur”

“Daled Bavos”

“As You Are”

“Hymn Of The Vagabond”

“Space Oddity” (David Bowie cover)

“Space Oddity” lyric video:

“Nomad” lyric video:

Tour dates with Orphaned Land:

February

24 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Netherlands

25 - Turock - Essen, Germany

26 - Underworld Camden - London, England

27 - Petit bain - Paris, France

28 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

March

2 - Sala Copernico - Madrid, Spain

3 - Sala Boveda - Barcelona, Spain

4 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France

6 - Jungle Club - Cologne, Germany

7 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany

8 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

9 - Flying Circus - Cluj-Napoca, Romania

10 - Zet Te Pe - Krakow, Poland

11 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

13 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

14 - Dagda Live Club - Borgo Priolo, Italy

15 - Jailbreak Club - Rome, Italy

16 - The Manoir Pub - Saint Maurice, Switzerland

17 - Galvanik Zug - Zug, Switzerland

18 - Chez Paulette - Pagney-Derriére-Barine, France