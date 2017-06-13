SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE Signs With Vicisolum Records

Israeli/Norwegian prog-rockers Subterranean Masquerade have signed with the Swedish label Vicisolum Records (Persefone, Loch Vostok) for a 2-album deal, starting off with the newly finished album Vagabond, set for release on September 1st. The band features members of Orphaned Land and Green Carnation, and is one of the most exciting ethnic-influenced prog-artists to emerge from the underground layer these days. It's prog-rock, but it's also psychedelic ‘70s metal. It's "Jesus Christ Superstar" but it's also Israeli folklore and traditional heavy metal - all wrought through the grinder and delivered perfectly by a bunch of very talented musicians.

The album was mixed by Christer Andre Cederberg (Anathema, Tristania, etc.) and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, which has secured the final crunchy approach in the sound, so all parameters are met for ultimate quality.

Tomer Pink (guitars) on the signing:

“We all at Subterranean Masquerade are very excited to be a part of the Vicisolum family and together with them bring our music to the world. We can't wait for you to hear our new album and see you all at our shows.”