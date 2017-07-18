SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE Streaming “Nomad” Lyric Video

Six weeks prior to releasing the upcoming album Vagabond, Israeli/Norwegian prog-rockers Subterranean Masquerade has released the lyric-video for the first single of the album. The song, chosen as the video-appetizer for the album, is "Nomad", which is the second track of the upcoming opus.

Tomer Pink (guitars) comments:

"‘Nomad’ is one of the earliest tracks written for Vagabond. It's heavy, progressive, mixing all the elements from which this album is made of and kicks ass live. The lyrics tell the story of visiting a faraway place, trying to run away from inside demons until eventually facing them.

The lyric video was created with the talent of the gifted Rafael Ortega, who has perfectly captured the feelings of the song, in the visual art.

Signed to the Swedish label Vicisolum Records (Persefone, Loch Vostok) for a two album deal, Vagabond is set for release on September 1st.



Subterranean Masquerade features members of Orphaned Land and Green Carnation, and is one of the most exciting ethnic-influenced prog-artists to emerge from the underground layer these days. It's prog-rock, but it's also psychedelic ‘70s metal. It's "Jesus Christ Superstar" but it's also Israeli folklore and traditional heavy metal - all wrought through the grinder and delivered perfectly by a bunch of very talented musicians.

The album was mixed by Christer Andre Cederberg (Anathema, Tristania, etc.) and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios. The artwork was created by Ben Danzig and Travis Smith.

Tracklisting:

“Place For Fairytales”

“Nomad”

“Waves”

“Carousal”

“Kippur”

“Daled Bavos”

“As You Are”

“Hymn Of The Vagabond”

“Space Oddity” (David Bowie cover)

“Nomad” lyric video: