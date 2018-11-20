SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE Working On New, Groundbreaking Album

Israeli prog-rockers Subterranean Masquerade are confirmed to enter the Fascination Street Studios with Daniel Castillo in January to record mix and master the follow-up to their 2017 masterpiece, Vagabond.

The new album, with the working title Mountain Fever, will see the band exploring fields like Indian ragas, Hasidic music, Middle-eastern arrangements, Goa psychedelics and metal. But these are only the tips of the iceberg - enter the world of these high gained vagabonds, see the world through their sound!

Or as lead singer Vidi Dolev puts it: “World music and metal. Every step is a new sound, and with Subterranean Masquerade, a band that literally never stops moving - new is a norm.”

Subterranean Masquerade is one of the most exciting ethnic-influenced prog-artists to emerge from the underground layer these days. It's prog-rock, but it's also psychedelic ‘70s metal. It's "Jesus Christ Superstar" but it's also Israeli folklore and traditional heavy metal - all wrought through the grinder and delivered perfectly by a bunch of very talented musicians.