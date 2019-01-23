SUFFOCATION, BELPHEGOR Team Up For European Tour

New York death metal pioneers Suffocation and diabolic death/black commando Belphegor have teamed up for a co-headlining tour across Europe in April 2019. Support will come from GOD Dethroned, Nordjevel and Darkrise.

April
4 – Ludwigsburg, Germany – Rockfabrik
5 – Essen, Germany – Turock
6 – Aarhus, Denmark – Royale Metalfest *
7 – Hamburg, Germany – Kulturpalast
9 – Osnabruck, Germany – Bastard Club
10 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg
11 – Alkmaar, Netherlands – Victorie
13 – Enschede, Netherlands – Metropool
15 – London, UK – The Underworld Camden
16 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Kulturfabrik ***
17 – Genf, Switzerland – L’Usine
18 – Luzern, Switzerland – Schuur
19 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion
20 – Zwickau, Germany – Seilerstrasse
21 – Brno, Czech Republic – Melodka
23 – Bucharest, Romania – Quantic Club
24 – Cluj Napoca, Romania – Form Space
25 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Barrack Club
26 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert **
28 – Graz, Austria – Xplosiv
30 – Ciampino, Italy – Orion Club

May
1 – Paderno Dugnano, Italy – Slaughter Club

*no Belphegor
**no God Dethroned
***no Nordjevel

 



