SUFFOCATION, BELPHEGOR Team Up For European Tour

New York death metal pioneers Suffocation and diabolic death/black commando Belphegor have teamed up for a co-headlining tour across Europe in April 2019. Support will come from GOD Dethroned, Nordjevel and Darkrise.

April

4 – Ludwigsburg, Germany – Rockfabrik

5 – Essen, Germany – Turock

6 – Aarhus, Denmark – Royale Metalfest *

7 – Hamburg, Germany – Kulturpalast

9 – Osnabruck, Germany – Bastard Club

10 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg

11 – Alkmaar, Netherlands – Victorie

13 – Enschede, Netherlands – Metropool

15 – London, UK – The Underworld Camden

16 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Kulturfabrik ***

17 – Genf, Switzerland – L’Usine

18 – Luzern, Switzerland – Schuur

19 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion

20 – Zwickau, Germany – Seilerstrasse

21 – Brno, Czech Republic – Melodka

23 – Bucharest, Romania – Quantic Club

24 – Cluj Napoca, Romania – Form Space

25 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Barrack Club

26 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert **

28 – Graz, Austria – Xplosiv

30 – Ciampino, Italy – Orion Club

May

1 – Paderno Dugnano, Italy – Slaughter Club

*no Belphegor

**no God Dethroned

***no Nordjevel