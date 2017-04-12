SUFFOCATION - …Of The Dark Light Album To Be Release In June; Details Revealed

American death metal legends, Suffocation, will release their new album, …Of The Dark Light, on June 9th via Nuclear Blast. This will be the band’s first album with guitarist Charlie Errigo (Pyrexia) and drummer Eric Morotti (Killitorous, Blind Witness).

Check out the album artwork and tracklisting below, and stay tuned for further details, coming soon.

Tracklisting:

“Clarity Through Deprivation”

“The Warmth Within The Dark”

“Your Last Breaths”

“Return To The Abyss”

“The Violation”

“Of The Dark Light”

“Some Things Should Be Left Alone”

“Caught Between Two Worlds”

“Epitaph Of The Credulous”

Suffocation will be on tour with Morbid Angel and Revocation, beginning in May. Find the band’s live itinerary here.