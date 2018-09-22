SUFFOCATION Vocalist Frank Mullen Discusses Final Tour – “This Has Truly Been An Amazing Ride”

Suffocation vocalist Frank Mullen has uploaded the following video message before his final tour with the band begins in October:

New York death metal pioneers Suffocation recently announced dates for their final North American tour with original vocalist Frank Mullen. This historic trek will take place this upcoming October / November and see the band joined by misanthropic gore grinders Cattle Decapitation, Brazilian death metal legends Krisiun, and Swedish tech-death sensations Soreption. Watch a video trailer below.

Mullen issued the following statement: "Hello my friends - so this is it, after 30 years of being a part of this amazing band, which I have had the opportunity to tour the world and bring our music to the sickest fans on the planet, it has come to this time - I bid you a farewell.

"I would like to thank first and foremost, all of my brothers in Suffocation who I have shared the stage with over the years. We have had the sickest of times on the road, and recorded some of the sickest fucking music the planet has ever heard. Secondly I want to thank ALL OUR FANS AND FRIENDS WORLDWIDE, who have helped make this journey possible by supporting us unconditionally. None of this would have been possible without you. So in closing, I will miss you all. This has been the craziest ride of my life and I would not change a thing! Until we meet up again take care, stay brutal and I look forward to the next chapter.

"But before I take my final step off the stage, to give back to all of you who have supported, me and the boys are going to head out on the DEATH CHOPPING NORTH AMERICA tour. Along with some insane support acts including Cattle Decapitation, Krisiun, and Soreption! I hope to see you all for one last ride across North America. Stay brutal."

Tickets are on sale via Suffocationofficial.com. Confirmed dates are listed below.

October

21 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Concert Hall

22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Down

23 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

24 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

25 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Grill

29 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

30 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

November

1 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center

2 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

3 - Portland, OR - Dante's

4 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

5 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go **

6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick **

7 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

9 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill

11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

15 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

16 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

17 - Reading, PA - Reverb

** - No Cattle Decapitation